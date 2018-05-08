Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Moon Pacific Northwest
With Oregon, Washington & Vancouver
Rugged mountains, wild coastlines, and dense forests coexist with vibrant, diverse cities in one of the wildest corners of North America. Explore the PNW with Moon Pacific Northwest. Inside you'll find:
- Flexible, strategic itineraries ranging from two-day getaways to Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver to a two-week Pacific Northwest road trip
- The best spots for outdoor adventures, including hiking, biking, whitewater rafting, and skiing
- The top sights and unique experiences: Hike through rain forests and alpine meadows, trek jagged ridges in the Cascade Mountains, or drive along the wild Oregon coast. Learn about the First Nations culture in Vancouver, catch a performance at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, or visit Pike Place Market in Seattle. Spot orcas in the San Juan Islands, or head up to Whistler to ski the powdery slopes. Taste world-class cabernets and merlots in wine country, stomp your own grapes during the harvest, and hop your way through local craft breweries. Grab a bite from Portland’s famous food trucks, enjoy freshly caught salmon, or stroll along Vancouver’s scenic waterfront
- Expert advice from Seattle local Allison Williams on when to go, where to stay, and where to eat
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on the landscape, plants and animals, history, and culture
- Travel tips for international visitors, seniors, families with children, and LGBTQ travelers
- Full coverage of Seattle, the Cascades, the Olympic Peninsula, the San Juan Islands, Washington Wine Country, Portland, the Willamette Valley, Bend and Central Oregon, the Oregon Coast, Ashland and Southern Oregon, Vancouver, Victoria, and Vancouver Island
Sticking to one region? Check out Moon Oregon, Moon Washington, or Moon Victoria & Vancouver Island.
