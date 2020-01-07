Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Dreams
A Little Introduction to the Symbols
Explore the magic of dream interpretation in this fully-illustrated, A-to-Z guide to the symbols and their meanings.Read More
From symbols of success and happiness — like frogs, horses, and kangaroos — to signs that predict lasting friendships — including candles and butterflies — this useful, palm-sized mini-book is an enchanted guide to the symbols and interpretations of dreams. With full-color illustrations throughout, this captivating primer covers more than 90 of the most common images that arise in our dreams.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use