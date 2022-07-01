Description

What does it mean to dream about a doll? Perhaps your inner child needs to come out and play. Or what if you find yourself flying high above the earth? It’s your sleeping mind urging your waking mind to look to the future and think about your deepest aspirations. Richly illustrated in watercolor and with explanations and intuitive prompts throughout, How Dreams Speak is a unique visual dream interpretation guide that demystifies over 150 universal symbols and themes. With this book in hand, you’ll learn the history of dream interpretation and the science of dreaming and be guided through the practice of remembering—then untangling—your nightly adventures. Our dreams speak to us, and within these pages lies the gifts of being able to listen to what our subconscious mind is saying.

