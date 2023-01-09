Free shipping on orders $35+

Nicole Chilton is a multimedia abstract artist and writer who relies on the power of dreams to inspire creativity. She lives in Springfield, Missouri, where she teaches art journaling workshops. Her work has been featured at the Springfield Art Museum and The Creamery Arts Center, among others. Her husband and two children inspired her to begin illustrating her nightly dreams because they were tired of hearing about them.
