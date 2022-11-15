The Dream Symbols Card Deck

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Description

Unlock the mystery and learn all about what your dreams are telling you with this specially curated dream interpretation deck.



The messages from your subconscious may seem obscure and in a secret code, but these 50 richly illustrated cards filled with information and prompts for reflection offer the key. What does it mean to dream about birds? Perhaps you feel it's time to spread your wings. What about that classic dream of running late? Ask yourself: What are you afraid of missing out on? Readers will learn to listen to what their subconscious mind is saying, and in doing so, understand themselves better.