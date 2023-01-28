An Invitation to Dream

Like a soothing bedtime voyage, this book combines gorgeous photographs and peaceful quotes to send readers off on an evening of deep, dream-filled sleep.



Leave the busyness of the day behind and enter a world of enchantment. Pairing words from poets and writers with lush, romantic images—dusky forests and fresh-fallen snow, secret paths and rainy nights—every page of this soothing bedside companion is designed to put mind and body at ease before sleep, while inspiring the imagination to reflect, to discover, to wander, to dream.

