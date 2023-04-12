Every Orbit Book Coming in Summer 2023
May 2023
This sensational novel tells the darkly seductive tale of Dracula’s first bride, Constanta.
A Dowry of Blood is available in paperback May 2nd.
From the Arthur C. Clarke award-winning author of Children of Time, this third and final novel in an extraordinary space opera trilogy depicts humanity on the brink of extinction—and reveals how one man’s discovery will save or destroy us all.
Lords of Uncreation is available May 2nd.
Set in a world of dark myth and dangerous prophecy, this thrilling fantasy launches an epic tale of daring warriors, living weapons, and bloodthirsty vengeance.
The Sword Defiant is available May 2nd.
Now available in print for the first time with author’s notes on each story, this short fiction addition to the Hugo Award-winning Expanse series includes a brand-new novella set after the events of Leviathan Falls.
Memory’s Legion is available in paperback May 9th.
This sensational epic fantasy follows an emissary for the king as he gathers a group of strangers and embarks on a dangerous quest across a war-torn land.The Lost War is available May 16th.
Stranded on a dead planet with her mortal enemy, a spy must survive and uncover a conspiracy in the first book of an epic space opera trilogy by an award‑winning author.
Winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke Awards: This record-breaking novel follows a warship trapped in a human body on a quest for revenge. A must read for fans of Ursula K. Le Guin and James S. A. Corey.
The new paperback edition of Ancillary Justice is available May 30th.
Seeking atonement for past crimes, Breq takes on a mission as captain of a troublesome new crew of Radchai soldiers, in the sequel to the New York Times bestselling, award-winning Ancillary Justice.
The new paperback edition of Ancillary Sword is available May 30th.
Breq and her crew must stand against an old and powerful enemy and fight for their own destinies in the stunning conclusion to the New York Times bestselling trilogy. A must read for fans of Ursula K. Le Guin and James S. A. Corey.
The new paperback edition of Ancillary Mercy is available May 30th.
An ambitious young woman has just one chance to secure her future and reclaim her family’s priceless lost artifacts in this stand-alone novel set in the world of the award-winning, New York Times bestselling Imperial Radch trilogy.
The new paperback edition of Provenance is available May 30th.
June 2023
The mystery of a missing translator sets three lives on a collision course that will have a ripple effect across the stars in this powerful novel from a Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke award-winning author.
Translation State is available June 6th.
In a world where battle-hardened warriors determine the fate of empires, war-ravaged nations seek out a new champion in the first book of a thrilling science fantasy trilogy: “that rare book that fully satisfies me as an action fan” (Fonda Lee, author of Jade City).
The Combat Codes is available June 13th.
In a chilling blend of folk horror and twisting suspense, this modern masterpiece depicts isolation and dread within a small island community.
Dead Water is available in paperback June 13th.
A “dazzling” tale of empire and betrayal set among the stars (#1 New York Times bestselling author Casey McQuiston), this queer, spectacular space opera draws inspiration from Roman and Egyptian empires—and the lives and loves of Cleopatra and Julius Caesar.The Stars Undying is available in paperback June 20th.
The Time of Contempt
by Andrzej Sapkowski
Translated by David French
Andrzej Sapkowski’s New York Times bestselling Witcher series has transported millions of fans around the globe to an epic, unforgettable world of magic and adventure. The Time of Contempt is the second novel in the Witcher Saga, following Blood of Elves, and is the inspiration for season 3 of the hit Netflix series coming in summer 2023!
The Witcher: The Time of Contempt is available in paperback June 20th.
Ours is a land of many gods, and we are a people with the ability to pick the worst of them.
Gods of the Wyrdwood is available June 27th.
july 2023
In this “gritty, heart-pounding” (John Gwynne) conclusion to the New York Times bestselling fantasy trilogy, The Covenant of Steel, Alwyn must make a difficult decide between his heart and his morals as he prepares for his final battle.
The Traitor is available July 11th.
From the New York Times bestselling author and co-author of The Expanse comes an “atmospheric and fascinating” novel that unfolds within the walls of a single great city, over the course of one tumultuous year (Joe Abercrombie, author of A Little Hatred).
Blade of Dream is available July 18th.
In this Egyptian-inspired fantasy, a fugitive queen strikes a deadly bargain with her greatest enemy and finds herself embroiled in a complex game that could resurrect her scorched kingdom or leave it in ashes forever.The Jasad Heir is available July 18th.
Set in a lush world of ancient magic inspired by the history and folklore of colonial South America, this sweeping epic fantasy follows two young women on a quest for belonging.
The Sun and the Void is available July 25th.
A woman escapes her abusive husband and finds shelter in a magical orchard in this spellbinding novel of magic and self-discovery from the author of Wildwood Whispers.Wildwood Magic is available July 25th.
august 2023
Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence
by Rafal Kosik
Translated by Stefan Kielbasiewicz
Set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, one of the bestselling video games of recent years, from acclaimed Polish science fiction writer Rafał Kosik, this electrifying novel follows a group of strangers as they discover that the dangers of Night City are all too real.
Cyberpunk 2077: No Coincidence is available August 8th.
Action, intrigue, and magic collide in the second book in an epic fantasy trilogy, where Sir Konrad Vonvalt’s role as an Emperor’s Justice requires him to be a detective, judge, and executioner all in one—but these are dangerous times to be a Justice…
The Tyranny of Faith is available in paperback August 8th.
“Lush, engrossing and full of mystery and dark magic” (BookPage), Labyrinth’s Heart is the thrilling conclusion to M. A. Carrick’s Rook & Rose trilogy, in which a con artist, a vigilante, and a crime lord become reluctant allies in the quest to save their city from a dangerous ancient magic.
Labyrinth’s Heart is available August 15th.
House of Odysseus continues award-winning author Claire North’s Penelope trilogy, “a powerful, fresh, and unflinching” reimagining (Jennifer Saint) that breathes life into ancient myth and gives voice to the women who stand defiant in a world ruled by ruthless men.
House of Odysseus is available August 22nd.
In the second installment of Tara Sim’s Dark Gods trilogy—“a glorious tapestry of magic and murderous gods” (Buzzfeed News)—each heir walks a dangerous path, attempting to undo the damage the gods have wrought across the four realms. But they live on borrowed time. The divine will have their war—and not all of them will survive it.
The Midnight Kingdom is available August 22nd.
In a kingdom where flames hold magic and the desert hides secrets, an ancient prophecy comes for an assassin, a princess, and a king. But none are ready to face destiny—and the choices they make could burn the world.
The Phoenix King is available August 29th.