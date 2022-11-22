Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
The Traitor
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 11, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
"A gritty, heart-pounding tale of betrayal and bloody vengeance. I loved every single word." – John Gwynne on The Pariah
The Traitor is the final novel in The Covenant of Steel trilogy, an epic fantasy series of action, intrigue, and magic from Anthony Ryan, a master storyteller who has taken the fantasy world by storm.
"This makes a rich treat for George R. R. Martin fans." – Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Pariah
The Traitor is the final novel in The Covenant of Steel trilogy, an epic fantasy series of action, intrigue, and magic from Anthony Ryan, a master storyteller who has taken the fantasy world by storm.
"This makes a rich treat for George R. R. Martin fans." – Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Pariah
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"A gritty, heart-pounding tale of betrayal and bloody vengeance. I loved every single word."—John Gwynne on The Pariah
“In The Pariah Ryan creates a wonderfully slow burn and a protagonist who resonates in spite of – or because of — his flaws. I loved wandering with Alwyn from one scrape to the next, and I’m ready for more.”—Django Wexler on The Pariah
"A master storyteller."—Mark Lawrence on The Pariah
"Ryan again showcases his gift for epic fantasy in his excellent sequel to The Pariah . . . . Ryan’s evocative prose enhances the suspenseful, intricate story, and the cliffhanger ending will have fans counting the days until the next volume. This fires on all cylinders."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Martyr
“Gritty and well-drawn, this makes a rich treat for George R.R. Martin fans.”—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Pariah
"The Pariah is Anthony Ryan at his best. A fast-paced, brutal fantasy novel with larger than life characters and a plot full of intrigue and suspense. With bloody twists and turns aplenty, this novel is destined to become a favorite of the grimdark community."—Grimdark Magazine on The Pariah