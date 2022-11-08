Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Traitor
The Traitor

by Anthony Ryan

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback
On Sale

Jul 11, 2023

Page Count

600 Pages

Publisher

Orbit Logo

ISBN-13

9780316430838

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

"A gritty, heart-pounding tale of betrayal and bloody vengeance. I loved every single word." – John Gwynne on The Pariah

The Traitor is the final novel in The Covenant of Steel trilogy, an epic fantasy series of action, intrigue, and magic from Anthony Ryan, a master storyteller who has taken the fantasy world by storm.

"This makes a rich treat for George R. R. Martin fans." – Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Pariah

What's Inside

Praise

"A gritty, heart-pounding tale of betrayal and bloody vengeance. I loved every single word."—John Gwynne on The Pariah
“In The Pariah Ryan creates a wonderfully slow burn and a protagonist who resonates in spite of – or because of — his flaws. I loved wandering with Alwyn from one scrape to the next, and I’m ready for more.”—Django Wexler on The Pariah
"A master storyteller."—Mark Lawrence on The Pariah
"Ryan again showcases his gift for epic fantasy in his excellent sequel to The Pariah . . . . Ryan’s evocative prose enhances the suspenseful, intricate story, and the cliffhanger ending will have fans counting the days until the next volume. This fires on all cylinders."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Martyr
“Gritty and well-drawn, this makes a rich treat for George R.R. Martin fans.”—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Pariah
"The Pariah is Anthony Ryan at his best. A fast-paced, brutal fantasy novel with larger than life characters and a plot full of intrigue and suspense. With bloody twists and turns aplenty, this novel is destined to become a favorite of the grimdark community."—Grimdark Magazine on The Pariah
The Covenant of Steel