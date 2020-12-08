The Pariah

From the international best-selling author of the Raven's Shadow and Draconis Memoria series comes the spectacular first novel in an all-new epic fantasy trilogy.
Born into the troubled kingdom of Albermaine, Alwyn Scribe is raised as an outlaw. Quick of wit and deft with a blade, Alwyn is content with the freedom of the woods and the comradeship of his fellow thieves. But an act of betrayal sets him on a new path – one of blood and vengeance, which eventually leads him to a soldier's life in the king's army.
Fighting under the command of Lady Evadine Courlain, a noblewoman beset by visions of a demonic apocalypse, Alwyn must survive war and the deadly intrigues of the nobility if he hopes to claim his vengeance. But as dark forces, both human and arcane, gather to oppose Evadine's rise, Alwyn faces a choice: can he be a warrior, or will he always be an outlaw?
Fighting under the command of Lady Evadine Courlain, a noblewoman beset by visions of a demonic apocalypse, Alwyn must survive war and the deadly intrigues of the nobility if he hopes to claim his vengeance. But as dark forces, both human and arcane, gather to oppose Evadine's rise, Alwyn faces a choice: can he be a warrior, or will he always be an outlaw?
For more from Anthony Ryan, check out:
Raven's Shadow Trilogy
Blood Song
Tower Lord
Queen of Fire
Raven's Blade Duology
The Wolf's Call
The Black Song
The Draconis Memoria Trilogy
The Waking Fire
The Legion of Flame
The Empire of Ashes
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A master storyteller."—Mark Lawrence
"Fans of broadscale epic fantasy along the lines of Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time series and George R. R. Martin's Song of Ice and Fire novels should find this debut much to their liking."—Library Journal on Blood Song
"[Blood Song] certainly has it all: great coming-of-age tale, compelling character and a fast-paced plot. If [Ryan's] first book is any indication of things to come, then all fantasy readers should rejoice."—Michael J. Sullivan on Blood Song
"Ryan hits all the high notes of epic fantasy--a gritty setting, ancient magics, ruthless intrigue, divided loyalties and bloody action."—Publishers Weekly on Blood Song
"A page-turner."—Booklist on Blood Song
"Readers who enjoy their fantasy fast and furious will find Ryan's latest to be an immensely satisfying, top-notch adventure fantasy."—Kirkus on Wolf's Call
"Robin Hobb meets Joe Abercrombie in a story that delivers so many gut-wrenching blows. This is fantasy with a totally legendary feel; it's epic in every regard."—Fantasy Book Review on The Wolf's Call
"[A] thrilling deep dive into fantasy warfare."—Publishers Weekly on The Wolf's Call