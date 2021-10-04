"A gritty, heart-pounding tale of betrayal and bloody vengeance. I loved every single word." —John Gwynne on The Pariah



The Martyr is the second novel in The Covenant of Steel, a new epic fantasy series of action, intrigue and magic from Anthony Ryan, a master storyteller who has taken the fantasy world by storm.



Times have changed for Alwyn Scribe. Once an outlaw, he’s now a spymaster and sworn protector of Lady Evadine Courlain, whose visions of a demonic apocalypse have earned her the fanatical devotion of the faithful.



Yet Evadine’s growing fame has put her at odds with both Crown and Covenant. As trouble brews in the kingdom, both seek to exploit her position for their own ends.



Sent to the Duchy of Alundia to put down a rebellion, Alwyn must rely on old instincts to fight for his new cause. Deadly feuds and ancient secrets are laid bare as war erupts, a war that will decide the fate of the Kingdom of Albermaine and, perhaps, prevent the coming of the prophesied Second Scourge.



"This makes a rich treat for George R.R. Martin fans." —Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Pariah



For more from Anthony Ryan, check out:

The Covenant of Steel The Pariah

The Martyr

Raven's Shadow Trilogy

Blood Song

Tower Lord

Queen of Fire

Raven's Blade Duology

The Wolf's Call

The Black Song

The Draconis Memoria Trilogy

The Waking Fire

The Legion of Flame

The Empire of Ashes