The Pariah

From the international best-selling author of the Raven’s Shadow and Draconis Memoria series comes the spectacular first novel in an all-new epic fantasy trilogy.





Born into the troubled kingdom of Albermaine, Alwyn Scribe is cast out into the forest to fend for himself when still just a boy. Raised amongst outlaws, Alwyn is schooled in thievery and murder. Quick of wit and deft with a knife, Alwyn eventually becomes the most trusted spy to the infamous ganglord Deckin Scarl. But betrayal is ever an outlaw’s lot and Alwyn soon finds himself upon a path of vengeance, a path that leads to a soldier’s life in service to the Covenant of Martyrs.





Placed under the command of the Lady Evadine Courlain, a young noblewoman beset by visions of the prophesied Second Scourge, Alwyn must survive war and the deadly intrigues of the noble class to claim his vengeance. As malign forces, both human and arcane, gather to oppose Evadine’s rise, Alwyn faces a choice: will he always be an outlaw, or can he be a warrior?





