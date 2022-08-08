Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Ethera Grave
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
In the final book of this genre-breaking, roller coaster of a space opera trilogy, bold new voice Essa Hansen will stretch the limits of your imagination in this far future adventure perfect for fans of The Expanse and A Long Way to a Small Angry Planet.
Caiden has finally been reunited with his sister Leta after ten years on the run with his unique starship and managed to convince his longtime enemy—Threi—to join his side. But the multiverse isn’t safe yet. Threi’s sister Abriss is still the most powerful being in existence. And she still wants to collapse their beautiful, diverse, constellation of multiverses down to one, growing more powerful and more ruthless with each unique universe she destroys.
As Abriss’s strength grows, her sanity wanes under the burden of the universe’s whispers. And Caiden must weigh his final choice against a new risk: if he finally unlocks the ancient Graven abilities lying dormant in his genetics and saves the multiverse, he risks losing himself to the whispers just as Abriss has. For the last time, Caiden and his makeshift family must carry the fate of all the worlds in their hands.
The Graven Trilogy
Nophek Gloss
Azura Ghost
Ethera Grave
Caiden has finally been reunited with his sister Leta after ten years on the run with his unique starship and managed to convince his longtime enemy—Threi—to join his side. But the multiverse isn’t safe yet. Threi’s sister Abriss is still the most powerful being in existence. And she still wants to collapse their beautiful, diverse, constellation of multiverses down to one, growing more powerful and more ruthless with each unique universe she destroys.
As Abriss’s strength grows, her sanity wanes under the burden of the universe’s whispers. And Caiden must weigh his final choice against a new risk: if he finally unlocks the ancient Graven abilities lying dormant in his genetics and saves the multiverse, he risks losing himself to the whispers just as Abriss has. For the last time, Caiden and his makeshift family must carry the fate of all the worlds in their hands.
The Graven Trilogy
Nophek Gloss
Azura Ghost
Ethera Grave
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
“An intriguing bubble universe setting, flawed characters, and advanced technology from a compelling sf story that will draw in and hold readers until the very last page ... Hansen’s marvelous debut is a fast-paced, action-filled ride through the multiverse, introducing a complex found family of gender- and neurodiverse characters.”—Library Journal on Nophek Gloss
"Intriguing metaphysical concepts, more fast-paced action, and a climactic revelation regarding Caiden’s mysterious genetic heritage will have fans eager for the next book in the Graven series."—Booklist on Azura Ghost
“Essa Hansen's debut is an intoxicating and thrilling science fiction read...Hansen creates a vivid, colorful setting that's full of strange tech, fantastic aliens, and reality-warping spaceships. It's mind-bending fun.”—Apple Books, “10 Amazing Debuts”
"Gripping and inventive, Nophek Gloss will delight even as it breaks your heart."—Megan E. O'Keefe, author of Velocity Weapon on Nophek Gloss
"Essa Hansen is one of the most imaginative authors in science fiction today, and in AZURA GHOST she delivers a thrill ride of a story."--Michael Mammay, author of Planetside
—Michael Mammay, author of Planetside on Azura Ghost
—Michael Mammay, author of Planetside on Azura Ghost