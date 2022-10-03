The Combat Codes

Description

The first book in a debut, action-packed and character-driven science fiction trilogy set in a far future world where the fate of nations is determined by battle-hardened warriors who are trained to compete in brutal single combat.



Hundreds of years ago on a planet once ravaged by war, the nations swore an armistice never to use weapons of mass destruction again. Today, battle-hardened warriors known as Grievar Knights train to represent their nations’ interests in brutal hand-to-hand combat.



Murray Pearson was once a famed Knight until he suffered a loss that crippled his nation — but now he’s on the hunt to find and train the next champion.



In underground and ruthless combat rings, an orphaned boy called Cego is making a name for himself. Murray believes Cego has what it takes to make it in the world's most prestigious combat academy – but Cego has to fight his way out of the underground first.