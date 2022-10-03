Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

Alexander Darwin

Alexander Darwin is a second generation Vietnamese-Jewish-American author living in Boston with his wife and two daughters. Outside of writing, he teaches and trains martial arts (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu). He’s inspired by old-school Hong Kong action flicks, jRPGs, underdog stories and bibimbap bowls.
Read More Arrow Icon Arrow icon