The Combat Codes
Description
The first book in a debut, action-packed and character-driven science fiction trilogy set in a far future world where the fate of nations is determined by battle-hardened warriors who are trained to compete in brutal single combat.
Hundreds of years ago on a planet once ravaged by war, the nations swore an armistice never to use weapons of mass destruction again. Today, battle-hardened warriors known as Grievar Knights train to represent their nations’ interests in brutal hand-to-hand combat.
Murray Pearson was once a famed Knight until he suffered a loss that crippled his nation — but now he’s on the hunt to find and train the next champion.
In underground and ruthless combat rings, an orphaned boy called Cego is making a name for himself. Murray believes Cego has what it takes to make it in the world's most prestigious combat academy – but Cego has to fight his way out of the underground first.
What's Inside
Praise
“A brutal and relentless science fantasy martial arts extravaganza, set in a world where the fate of nations rests on the perfect counterpunch or rear naked choke. The Combat Codes is that rare book that fully satisfies me as an action fan.” —Fonda Lee, author of Jade City
"The Combat Codes is a great read for any fan of realistic martial arts fiction. The integration of a compelling sci-fi / fantasy plot and true-to-life martial arts action make for a unique story that any student of warfare is sure to enjoy."
—Ryan Hall, UFC Fighter
