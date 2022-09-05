Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

The Lost War
The Lost War

by Justin Lee Anderson

On Sale

Dec 13, 2022

Page Count

480 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9780316454179

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

Description

Justin Lee Anderson's sensational epic fantasy debut follows an emissary for the king as he gathers a group of strangers and embarks on a dangerous quest across a war-torn land.

The war is over, but the beginnings of peace are delicate. 

Demons continue to burn farmlands, violent mercenaries roam the wilds, and a plague is spreading . The country of Eidyn is on its knees. 

In a society that fears and shuns him, Aranok is the first mage to be named King's Envoy. And his latest task is to restore an exiled foreign queen to her throne.  

The band of allies he assembles each have their own unique skills. But they are strangers to each other, and at every step across the ravaged land, a new threat emerges, lies are revealed, and distrust threatens to destroy everything they are working for. Somehow, Aranok must bring his companions together and uncover the conspiracy that threatens the kingdom—before war returns to the realms again.

Praise

“Strikingly intense … immersive and thoroughly compelling.”—SFX
“Compelling and entertaining … inventive and fun.”—SciFiNow
"A blistering tale packed with action and adventure."—Evening News
