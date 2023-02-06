Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
The Bitter Crown
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 5, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A war once held in the shadows now escalates into full-scale revolution in the second novel of Justin Lee Anderson’s epic Eidyn Saga.The fog of war is lifted and the conspiracy at the heart of Eidyn finally exposed. Now that they know the truth, Aranok and his allies must find a way to free a country that doesn’t know it’s held captive. But with divided loyalties and his closest friendship shaken, can their alliance hold against overwhelming odds? The quest to retake the country begins here.
“An eclectic cast of characters traverse a war-ravaged kingdom as Anderson's cleverly constructed plot winds its way towards a truly unexpected denouement. Rich in action and intrigue, this fantasy adventure with a Scottish flavor is sure to please fans of David Gemmell.” – Anthony Ryan, New York Times bestselling author
For more from Justin Lee Anderson, check out:
The Lost War
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"The uncertainties of a traumatized society provide the thematic underpinning for The Lost War by Justin Lee Anderson. An eclectic cast of characters traverse a war-ravaged kingdom as Anderson's cleverly constructed plot winds its way towards a truly unexpected denouement. Rich in action and intrigue, this fantasy adventure with a Scottish flavor is sure to please fans of David Gemmell."—Anthony Ryan, New York Times bestselling author on The Lost War
“Strikingly intense … immersive and thoroughly compelling.”—SFX on The Lost War
“Compelling and entertaining … inventive and fun.”—SciFiNow on The Lost War
"A blistering tale packed with action and adventure."—Evening News on The Lost War