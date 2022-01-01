Orders over $45 ship FREE
Justin Lee Anderson
Justin was a professional writer and editor for 15 years before his debut novel Carpet Diem was published and won the 2018 Audie award for humor. His second novel, The Lost War, won the 2020 SPFBO award. Born in Scotland, he spent his childhood in the US thanks to his dad's football (soccer) career, and also lived in the south of France for three years. He now lives with his family just outside his hometown of Edinburgh.Read More
