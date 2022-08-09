Orders over $45 ship FREE

Ethera Grave
Ethera Grave

by Essa Hansen

On Sale

Jul 18, 2023

Page Count

480 Pages

Publisher

Orbit Logo

ISBN-13

9780316430722

Genre

Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Action & Adventure

Description

In the final book of this genre-breaking, roller coaster of a space opera trilogy, bold new voice Essa Hansen will stretch the limits of your imagination in this far future adventure perfect for fans of The Expanse and A Long Way to a Small Angry Planet.

Caiden has finally been reunited with his sister Leta after ten years on the run with his unique starship and managed to convince his longtime enemy—Threi—to join his side. But the multiverse isn’t safe yet. Threi’s sister Abriss is still the most powerful being in existence. And she still wants to collapse their beautiful, diverse, constellation of multiverses down to one, growing more powerful and more ruthless with each unique universe she destroys.
 
As Abriss’s strength grows, her sanity wanes under the burden of the universe’s whispers. And Caiden must weigh his final choice against a new risk: if he finally unlocks the ancient Graven abilities lying dormant in his genetics and saves the multiverse, he risks losing himself to the whispers just as Abriss has. For the last time, Caiden and his makeshift family must carry the fate of all the worlds in their hands.


The Graven Trilogy
Nophek Gloss
Azura Ghost
Ethera Grave

What's Inside

The Graven