C. A. Fletcher
C. A. Fletcher has children and dogs. He lives in Scotland and writes for a living.Read More
By the Author
A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World
"This unputdownable story has everything--a well-imagined post-apocalyptic world, great characters, incredible suspense, and, of course, the fierce love of some very good dogs."--Kirkus Reviews (starred)When…