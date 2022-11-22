Sara Hashem

Sara Hashem grew up the eldest in her family in Orange County, California. She spent two of her formative years living in Egypt, where she consumed an ocean’s worth of sugar cane juice and wrote stories during the events of Arab Spring. During her first summer of law school, Sara externed for the Sacramento Superior Court in Law and Motion. Sara can be found re-microwaving the same cup of tea and revising her manuscripts late into the night.