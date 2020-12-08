Willa Reece
Willa Reece is a pseudonym for Barbara J. Hancock. She lives in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Virginia where stories are often told on a dark side porch in the flicker of firefly light.Read More
By the Author
Wildwood Whispers
A heartwarming and quietly moving novel of hope, fate, and folk magic unfolds when a young woman travels to a sleepy southern town in the Appalachian Mountains…