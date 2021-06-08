A heartwarming tale of hope, fate, and folk magic unfolds when a young woman travels to a sleepy southern town in the Appalachian Mountains to bury her best friend.
"A feast for the senses. Willa Reece has written a magical, romantic tale about our essential connections to nature and to each other." —Sarah Addison Allen, New York Times bestselling author
At the age of eleven, Mel Smith’s life found its purpose when she met Sarah Ross. Ten years later, Sarah’s sudden death threatens to break her. To fulfill a final promise to her best friend, Mel travels to an idyllic small town nestled in the shadows of the Appalachian Mountains. Yet Morgan’s Gap is more than a land of morning mists and deep forest shadows.
There are secrets that call to Mel, in the gaze of the gnarled and knowing woman everyone calls Granny, in a salvaged remedy book filled with the magic of simple mountain traditions, and in the connection, she feels to the Ross homestead and the wilderness around it.
With every taste of sweet honey and tart blackberries, the wildwood twines further into Mel’s broken heart. But a threat lingers in the woods—one that may have something to do with Sarah's untimely death and that has now set its sight on Mel.
The wildwood is whispering. It has secrets to reveal—if you're willing to listen . . .
Praise for Wildwood Whispers:
"Willa Reece has perfectly infused magic, suspense, and a love of nature deep into the pages of this novel. Ultimately filled with hope, love, and the power of growth and resilience, Wildwood Whispers is a thought-provoking, memorable debut." —Heather Webber, USA Today bestselling author of Midnight at the Blackbird Café
"I loved everything about Wildwood Whispers. Readers craving a witchy story full of found family, lush nature, and small-town secrets will find it utterly enchanting.” —Hester Fox, author of The Witch of Willow Hall
"Willa Reece has perfectly infused magic, suspense, and a love of nature deep into the pages of this novel. Ultimately filled with hope, love, and the power of growth and resilience, Wildwood Whispers is a thought-provoking, memorable debut."—Heather Webber, USA Today bestselling author of Midnight at the Blackbird Café
“Dark, tender, and thought-provoking, Wildwood Whispers is a beautifully woven tale of fantasy, feminism, and mystery set in rural Appalachia.”—Constance Sayers, author of A Witch in Time
"The Appalachian Mountains are alive with magic in this folksy, feminist contemporary fantasy...Mel’s story is full of human compassion and animal wisdom that will charm readers. This works both as a contemporary fairy tale and a slow-burning romance—and fans of both genres will appreciate this walk through the wild woods."—Publishers Weekly
"A lovely tale of sisterly love, the power of inheritance, and the many magics of the natural world. Readers will love Reece’s wonderful wisewomen and cheer for the abandoned baby who grows up to find her true home. A deeply satisfying read!"—Louisa Morgan, author of The Age of Witches
"I loved everything about Wildwood Whispers. Reece’s poignant writing style truly captured the vivid setting of small-town Appalachia. Readers craving a witchy story full of found family, lush nature, and small-town secrets will find it utterly enchanting.” —Hester Fox, author of The Witch of Willow Hall
“A wonderful heartfelt novel full of intuitive nature-based magic, wise women, and found family.”—Luanne G. Smith, author of The Vine Witch
"Willa Reece's Wildwood Whispers will cast a spell on its readers. Rich with imagination and rooting itself in the tendrils of rural Appalachia, the story will pull you in and never let go. A glorious read.”—Lydia Kang, author of Opium and Absinthe
"A beautifully-written debut spun from love, suspense, and a deep connection with nature that simply entrances. Wildwood Whispers is an unforgettable tale.”—Tish Thawer, author of The Witches of BlackBrook