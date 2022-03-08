Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Wildwood Magic
Description
From the author of Wildwood Whispers comes a spellbinding novel of magic and self-discovery when a woman escapes her abusive husband and finds shelter in a magical orchard.
Virginia, 1959.
Raised in a children’s home run by religious zealots, Rachel never forgot the wildwood orchard she turned to for refuge as a young girl. When she discovers her reverend husband is more violent than she ever imagined, she flees to protect her unborn child. In a society aiming for the moon, yet still held back by men and women constrained by their fear of change, she discovers a forward-thinking community of wise folk with ancient roots hidden within the greater community of Morgan’s Gap.
But when Rachel's husband appears as a self-proclaimed prophet with a repurposed circus tent and a fanatical coterie to wage war against the secluded town that's sheltered her, she will have to tap into her true power to protect everyone.
For more from Willa Reece, check out Wildwood Whispers.
What's Inside
Praise
Praise for Wildwood Whispers:
"A feast for the senses. Wildwood Whispers is everything I love in a book and I fell under its spell. Willa Reece has written a magical, romantic tale about our essential connections to nature and to each other." —Sarah Addison Allen, New York Times bestselling author
"Willa Reece has perfectly infused magic, suspense, and a love of nature deep into the pages of this novel. Ultimately filled with hope, love, and the power of growth and resilience, Wildwood Whispers is a thought-provoking, memorable debut." —Heather Webber, USA Today bestselling author of Midnight at the Blackbird Café
“Dark, tender, and thought-provoking, Wildwood Whispers is a beautifully woven tale of fantasy, feminism, and mystery set in rural Appalachia.” —Constance Sayers, author of The Ladies of the Secret Circus
"The Appalachian Mountains are alive with magic in this folksy, feminist contemporary fantasy...Mel’s story is full of human compassion and animal wisdom that will charm readers. This works both as a contemporary fairy tale and a slow-burning romance—and fans of both genres will appreciate this walk through the wild woods." —Publishers Weekly
"A lovely tale of sisterly love, the power of inheritance, and the many magics of the natural world. Readers will love Reece’s wonderful wisewomen and cheer for the abandoned baby who grows up to find her true home. A deeply satisfying read!" —Louisa Morgan, author of The Age of Witches
