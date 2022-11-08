Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

A Dowry of Blood
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

A Dowry of Blood

by S. T. Gibson

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook Digital original Hardcover
Trade Paperback
ebook Digital original Hardcover

Regular Price $17.99

Regular Price $22.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 27, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jun 27, 2023

Page Count

304 Pages

Publisher

Red Hook Logo

ISBN-13

9780316501187

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Paranormal / Vampires

Description

S.T. Gibson's sensational novel is the darkly seductive tale of Dracula's first bride, Constanta. 

This is my last love letter to you, though some would call it a confession. . .

Saved from the brink of death by a mysterious stranger, Constanta is transformed from a medieval peasant into a bride fit for an undying king. But when Dracula draws a cunning aristocrat and a starving artist into his web of passion and deceit, Constanta realizes that her beloved is capable of terrible things.

Finding comfort in the arms of her rival consorts, she begins to unravel their husband's dark secrets. With the lives of everyone she loves on the line, Constanta will have to choose between her own freedom and her love for her husband. But bonds forged by blood can only be broken by death.

"A dizzying nightmare of a romance that will leave you aching, angry and ultimately hopeful." –Hannah Whitten, New York Times bestselling author of For the Wolf

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Dark, lush and heartrendingly romantic."

Lyndall Clipstone, author of Lakesedge
"A powerful take of possession and liberation. This is a Dracula retelling unlike any other - undeniable and unforgettable."—Rose Szabo, author of What Big Teeth
"Stunningly gorgeous and devastatingly romantic, you won't want to miss this one!"—Katee Robert, author of Neon Gods
"A dizzying nightmare of a romance that will leave you aching, angry and ultimately hopeful."—Hannah Whitten, author of For the Wolf
"Atmospheric and lush. . . it will haunt you in the best possible way."—Genevieve Gornichec, author of The Witch's Heart
"A thrilling and seductive Gothic rife with spine-tingling tension and dark romance. A Dowry of Blood left me breathless."—Alexis Henderson, author The Year of the Witching
"A Dowry of Blood is an intoxicating perfume that lingers - an undying love story where beauty and horror clasp hands." Rachel Gillig, author of One Dark Window
“Seductive, lyrical, and rich with period detail, this daring retelling casts the Harkers' story aside to follow Dracula's medieval bride and her tangled romance with his consorts over the centuries. The horror—pulsing and beautiful—comes as much from Constanta’s insights into her husband’s psychology as it does from bloodlust. A dark triumph.”—Mary McMyne, author of The Book of Gothel
"A Dowry of Blood is a delectable jewel of a tale, shimmering with dark, beautiful prose. Gibson balances mournful gothic possession with heartfelt emotional authenticity for a thrilling ride from start to finish."—Tori Bovalino, author of Not Good for Maidens
"Perfect for readers interested in creative, gritty, and steamy horror retellings."—Library Journal
"Gibson’s lush prose will transport readers to a sumptuous and provocative world that is openly queer and unabashedly sexual."—Booklist
"A lyrical Gothic ode to queerness, polyamory, and violence. Its complex depiction of abuse and survival is both thorny and moving, and like nothing else you’ll read this fall."—Paste Magazine
"In the tradition of the best vampire stories, Gibson uses her characters to explore how centuries of time would affect a once-mortal mind. A Dowry of Blood whisks readers through human history, arriving at the dawn of the 20th century, drenched in blood."—BookPage
Read More Read Less