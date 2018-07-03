Taming Her Mate

Some men aren’t meant to be tamed in the next book in USA Today bestselling author Kathy Lyons’s Grizzlies Gone Wild series!



Detective Ryan Kennedy doesn’t have time for distractions. As the only bear shifter on the police force, he’s responsible for investigating the cause of the mysterious flu-like illness that’s ravaging the citizens of Detroit. But when the beautiful daughter of a rival clan’s alpha asks for his help, Ryan realizes that she may hold the key to stopping the virus. If only he can focus on the case and not on how much he wants to kiss the enemy.



Francesca Wolf knows who’s poisoning the city, and she has a plan to take him down, but it will only work if Ryan follows her lead. Frankie’s strong, passionate spirit makes her slow to ask for help, but time is running out and the sexy-as-sin cop won’t submit to her demands. Instead, he’s giving her orders and firing up her passions just when she needs to stay calm. They’ll have to work together-as equals-to save the city, to keep each other alive, and to contain a hunger that might just burn the whole city to the ground.