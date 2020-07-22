Kitty Norville Box Set Books 1-3

Kitty Norville isn’t just a radio DJ, she’s a werewolf and despite her best efforts, keeping that a secret is harder than you would expect in this bind-up of three complete books that are “fresh, hip, [and] fantastic” (L. A. Banks, author of the Vampire Huntress Legends series).





KITTY AND THE MIDNIGHT HOUR: Kitty Norville is a midnight-shift DJ for a Denver radio station and a werewolf in the closet. Her new late-night advice show for the supernaturally disadvantaged is a raging success, but it’s Kitty who can use some help. With one sexy werewolf-hunter and a few homicidal undead on her tail, Kitty may have bitten off more than she can chew.





KITTY GOES TO WASHINGTON: Celebrity werewolf and late-night radio host Kitty Norville prefers to be heard and not seen, but when she’s invited to testify at a Senate hearing on behalf of the country’s supernaturals, her face gets plastered all over national TV. Before long Kitty’s inherited a brand-new set of friends and enemies. Kitty quickly learns that in this city of dirty politicians and backstabbing pundits, everyone’s itching for a fight — and she’s about to be caught in the middle.





KITTY TAKES A HOLIDAY: After getting caught turning into a wolf on national television, Kitty retreats to a mountain cabin to recover and write her memoirs. When werewolf hunter Cormac shows up with an injured Ben O’Farrell, Kitty’s lawyer, slung over his shoulder, and a wolf-like creature with glowing red eyes starts sniffing around the cabin, Kitty wonders if any of them will get out of these woods alive…