Alpha Unleashed

“Alpha Unleashed is a fast-paced, wild bear-shifter ride! I loved it!” — New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ashley Some men aren’t meant to be tamed. Especially if they’re Grizzlies Gone Wild.



YOU CAN’T KEEP A GOOD BEAR DOWN



Alyssa Nelson doesn’t actually believe that Simon Gold is a shape-shifting grizzly bear—until she sees it firsthand. Aaaaand the award for Totally Surprising Changes goes to Simon Gold. But Alyssa doesn’t have time to deal with the fact that her ruggedly hot, long-time secret crush is a shifter . . . not when her brother has turned into one, too.



After ten months in bear form, Simon is struggling. He’s not ready to deal with anyone, let alone the bold and gorgeous Alyssa. Mine, whispers his bear. But all hell has broken loose in the Detroit shifter community, and it’s spreading to humans. Now Simon must face the darkest place of all: where bear and man become one. And the only way he can make it back to his humanity is by finding—and claiming—his mate.