Free shipping on orders $35+

Kiss and Spell
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Kiss and Spell

by Celestine Martin

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
Audiobook Download Unabridged
Trade Paperback
Audiobook Download Unabridged

Regular Price $16.99

Regular Price $21.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 26, 2023

Page Count

352 Pages

Publisher

Forever

ISBN-13

9781538738085

Genre

Romance / Fiction / Romance / Paranormal / Witches

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"Celestine Martin conjures a spellbinding world of magic, second chances, and what it means to take a risk on love. Pack your bags and move to Freya Grove!"

April Asher, author of Not the Witch You Wed, on Witchful Thinking

"This sparkling outing marks Martin as an author to watch.”

Publishers Weekly on Witchful Thinking

"A charming paranormal romance that will make readers want to stay and fall in love." 

Library Journal on Witchful Thinking
Read More Read Less

Elemental Love