Celestine Martin
A native of New Jersey, Celestine Martin writes whimsical romance that celebrates the beauty of everyday magic. She’s inspired to write happily ever afters and happy-for-now endings starring the people and places close to her heart. When she’s not drinking herbal tea and researching her next project, Celestine, with her husband, spoils their daughter in New York on a daily basis. You can find her on social media @JellybeanRae on Twitter, @CelestineMartinWrites on Instagram, or check in on her at CelestineMartin.com.Read More
