Kiss and Spell
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 26, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
A witch without a spell…
All Ursula Caraway wished for was to live happily ever after in her hometown of Freya Grove. The self-proclaimed Jersey Shore Witch Princess was set to begin her perfect life—until a twist of fate changed everything. Now, she's telling fortunes to the lovelorn, selling crystals at the local psychic shop, and seeking her missing magic. Ursula desperately wants to save her reputation—so much so, that she’ll do just about anything. Including dealing with a grumpy prince.
A prince in search of a kiss…
Prince Xavier Alder is terrible at being a charming fae royal. His family is embarrassed by him, he can't waltz without wanting to break into hives, and—certainly not due to a lack of trying—he’s still unable to find The One. But when Ursula predicts he’ll find his soulmate on Midsummer’s Eve, it’s the perfect opportunity for them to both get what they want. So long as they don’t let their mutual (and inconvenient) attraction get in the way…
What's Inside
Praise
"Celestine Martin conjures a spellbinding world of magic, second chances, and what it means to take a risk on love. Pack your bags and move to Freya Grove!"—April Asher, author of Not the Witch You Wed, on Witchful Thinking
"This sparkling outing marks Martin as an author to watch.”—Publishers Weekly on Witchful Thinking
"A charming paranormal romance that will make readers want to stay and fall in love."—Library Journal on Witchful Thinking