Memory's Legion

From Leviathan Wakes to Leviathan Falls, James S. A. Corey's Hugo Award-winning Expanse series has redefined modern space opera. Now, available in print for the first time comes the complete collection of short fiction set in the Expanse universe, including both a brand-new novella set after the events of Leviathan Falls and author’s notes on each story.



On Mars, a scientist experiments with a new engine that will one day become the drive that fuels humanity's journey into the stars.



On an asteroid station, a group of prisoners are oblivious to the catastrophe that awaits them.



On a future Earth beset by overpopulation, pollution, and poverty, a crime boss desperately seeks to find a way off planet.



On an alien world, a human family struggles to establish a colony and make a new home.



All these stories and more are featured in this unmissable collection of short fiction set in the hardscrabble world of The Expanse.



Contents:

The Expanse Short Fiction

Drive

The Butcher of Anderson Station

The Churn

Gods of Risk

The Vital Abyss

Strange Dogs

Auberon

The Sins of our Fathers

