The Expanse Hardcover Boxed Set: Leviathan Wakes, Caliban's War, Abaddon's Gate

For the first time in hardcover, the first three novels in James S. A. Corey’s New York Times bestselling epic science fiction saga the Expanse. Now a Prime Original series.





“Interplanetary adventure the way it ought to be written.”- George R.R. Martin





Humanity has colonized the solar system, but two hundred years after migrating into space, mankind is in turmoil.





When a reluctant ship’s captain and washed-up detective find themselves involved in the case of a missing girl, what they discover brings our solar system to the brink of civil war, and exposes the greatest conspiracy in human history.



