Drive

by James S. A. Corey

ON SALE: March 15th 2022

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Science Fiction / Space Opera

A new novella set in the universe of James S. A. Corey's NYT best-selling Expanse series. Now a Prime Original series.
 
HUGO AWARD WINNER FOR BEST SERIES
 
