Description

Set in a world of dark myth and dangerous prophecy, The Sword Defiant launches an epic tale of daring warriors, living weapons, and bloodthirsty vengeance.



The sword cares not who it cuts.



Many years ago, Sir Aelfric and his nine companions saved the world, seizing the Dark Lord's cursed weapons, along with his dread city of Necrad. That was the easy part.



Now, when Aelfric – keeper of the cursed sword Spellbreaker – learns of a new and terrifying threat, he seeks the nine heroes once again. But they are wandering adventurers no longer. Yesterday's eager heroes are today's weary leaders – and some have turned to the darkness, becoming monsters themselves.



If there's one thing Aelfric knows, it's slaying monsters. Even if they used to be his friends.



"I will buy any novel that Gareth Hanrahan ever writes." - The Fantasy Inn



"Hanrahan has an astonishing imagination." – Peter McLean, author of Priest of Bones