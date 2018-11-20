Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Gareth Hanrahan

Gareth Hanrahan’s three-month break from computer programming to concentrate on writing has now lasted fifteen years and counting. He’s written more gaming books than he can readily recall, by virtue of the alchemical transmutation of tea and guilt into words. He lives in Ireland with his wife and twin sons. Follow him on twitter @mytholder.
The Black Iron Legacy