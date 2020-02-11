Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tara Sim
Tara Sim is a YA fantasy author who can typically be found wandering the wilds of the Bay Area, California. She is the author of the Timekeeper trilogy, which has been featured on Entertainment Weekly, Bustle, and various media outlets. When she’s not chasing cats or lurking in bookstores, she writes books about magic, clocks, and explosives.
