From rising-star author Tara Sim comes an epic new YA fantasy duology—a gender-swapped The Count of Monte Cristo retelling that's perfect for fans of All the Stars and Teeth by Adalyn Grace.
When Amaya rescues a mysterious stranger from drowning, she fears her rash actions have earned her an even longer sentence on the debtor ship where she's been held captive for years. Instead, the man she saved offers her unimaginable riches and a new identity, setting Amaya on a perilous course through the coastal city-state of Moray, where old-world opulence and desperate gamblers collide.
Amaya still only wants one thing: revenge against the man who ruined her family and stole the life she once had. But the more entangled she becomes in this game of deception–and as her path intertwines with the son of the man she's plotting to bring down–the more she uncovers about the truth of her past. And the more she realizes she can't trust anyone but herself.
Packed with high-stakes adventure, romance, and dueling identities, this gender-swapped retelling of The Count of Monte Cristo is the first novel in an epic YA fantasy duology.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
Praise for Scavenge the Stars:
"This retelling of The Count of Monte Cristo carries all the weight of a classic revenge tale, emulating the original's epic scope and maintaining a plot that tantalizingly paces its reveals....The clashing agendas and alliances make for a sweeping tale of revenge, backstabbery, and old-fashioned unearthing of societal corruption, and readers will eagerly anticipate the sequel in the duology."—BCCB
"A rags-to-riches story with the promise of revenge....Captivating worldbuilding and empathetically etched characters make Scavenge the Stars a light and enjoyable read."—Kirkus
"Sim, author of the Timekeeper series, creates a rough-and-tumble world of wealth, gambling, slavery, and family and power struggles..."—Booklist
"This retelling of The Count of Monte Cristo features a cast that is not assumed white or straight, and a new world waiting to be explored in the sequel....Amaya and Cayo are both interesting characters with real flaws that add depth to the story. Recommended for readers seeking retellings in fantasy settings."—SLJ