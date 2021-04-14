Hunter Collection

Discover the dangerous, futuristic world of the #1 New York Times bestselling Hunter series from legendary fantasy author Mercedes Lackey.



They came after the Diseray. Monsters. Long ago, the barriers between our world and the Otherworld were ripped open, and it's taken centuries to bring back civilization in the wake of the catastrophe. Now, the luckiest Cits live in enclosed communities, behind walls that keep them safe from the hideous creatures fighting to break through. Others are not so lucky.



In Hunter, Joyeaux Charmand believes that every Cit without magic deserves her protection from dangerous Othersiders. Then she is called to Apex City, where the best Hunters are kept to protect the most important people. Joy soon realizes that the city's powerful leaders care more about luring Cits into a false sense of security than protecting them. More and more monsters are getting through the barriers, and the close calls are becoming too frequent to ignore. And when an act of sabotage against Joy takes an unbearable toll, she uncovers a terrifying conspiracy in the city. There is something much worse than the usual monsters infiltrating Apex. And it may be too late to stop them…



In Elite, Joy knows she'll be facing more dangerous Othersiders than ever before as a new member of the Elite Hunter unit. But if anyone is up to the challenge, it's her. Then the rules change. Monsters unlike any Joy's ever seen or even heard of are breaking through Apex City's barriers, and the Hunters are scrambling to find new ways to fight them—all the while hiding the true danger Apex faces from the Cits, who are ignorant of the severity of the Othersiders' attacks. The leaders of Apex must come together to protect the city, but tensions have never been higher between the Hunters and the powerful PsiCorps, with each group competing to be the primary protector of the city. The conflict escalates even further when Joy starts discovering bodies of Psimons while patrolling the city sewers on a special assignment from her uncle, who commands the Hunters. A storm is approaching Apex City, and unless Joy and her fellow Hunters put up the fight of their lives, it might just sweep them all away . . .



In Apex, the riveting conclusion to the Hunter trilogy, Joy must risk everything to end a brutal war before she loses all she's ever loved. The corrupt and powerful PsiCorps is determined to usurp the Hunters as chief defenders of Apex City and Joy is squarely in their crosshairs. Unused to playing political games, she has few people she can truly trust—not even Josh, her first friend in Apex City, who broke up with her when it became too dangerous for a Psimon to be dating a Hunter. Then Josh comes to Joy for help. He fears that Abigail Drift, the head of PsiCorps, will use him in her experiments designed to empower PsiCorps and render Hunters superfluous—a scheme that's already killed dozens of Psimons. Joy manages to smuggle Josh to safety, but he can’t evade Drift forever. As Joy faces ever more powerful Othersiders, she is helped by the most surprising ally imaginable — the same Folk Mage she once met in battle. But can Joy trust the most cunning and treacherous of all Othersiders?