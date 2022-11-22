Use EARLYBIRD for 15% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+

Aparna Verma

Aparna Verma was born in India and immigrated to the United States when she was two. She graduated from Stanford University with Honors in the Arts and a B.A. in English. The Phoenix King is her first novel. When she is not writing, Aparna likes to ride horses, dance to Bollywood music, and find old cafes in which to read myths about forgotten worlds.
