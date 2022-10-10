Rafal Kosik

Rafał Kosik is one of the most influential Polish science fiction writers of the 21st century. He's a laureate of the highest sci-fi literary honors in Poland. His meticulously thought-out visions of the future draw the attention of mature readers, while his YA sci-fi adventure series "Felix, Net i Nika" is a beloved bestseller with the younger audience. In his science fiction novels he combines high-concept ideas reminiscent of Brian Aldiss, Isaac Asimov, or more recently Liu Cixin, with a more sociological and philosophical approach to the human being, characteristic of works by the great sci-fi Masters, Stanisław Lem and Philip K. Dick. Recently he worked with CD PROJEKT RED on the show Cyberpunk: Edgerunners as a screenwriter.