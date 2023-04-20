Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23 SHOP NOW>>

Complete Fantasy Series Ready to Binge

By Jessica Herde

The Witcher

The Last Wish
Sword of Destiny
Blood of Elves
The Time of Contempt
Baptism of Fire
The Tower of Swallows
The Lady of the Lake
Season of Storms
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

Night Angel

The Way of Shadows
Shadow's Edge
Beyond the Shadows
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

The Goddess War

The Ranger of Marzanna
The Queen of Izmoroz
The Wizard of Eventide
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

The Grave of Empires

Seven Blades in Black
Ten Arrows of Iron
Three Axes to Fall
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

H

The Throne of the Five Winds
The Poison Prince
The Bloody Throne
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

The Hussite

The Tower of Fools
Warriors of God
Light Perpetual
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

REGENCY FAERIE TALES

Half a Soul
Ten Thousand Stitches
Longshadow
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

Rooks and Ruin

The Obsidian Tower
The Quicksilver Court
The Ivory Tomb
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

THE SHADOW HISTORIES

A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians
A Radical Act of Free Magic
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

The Siege

Sixteen Ways to Defend a Walled City
How to Rule an Empire and Get Away with It
A Practical Guide to Conquering the World
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

Under the Northern Sky

The Wolf
The Spider
The Cuckoo
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

The Wilderwood

For the Wolf
For the Throne
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon

The Age of Madness

A Little Hatred
The Trouble with Peace
The Wisdom of Crowds
Arrow Icon Arrow icon Arrow Icon Arrow icon