The Kaul siblings battle rival clans for honor and jade in the epic conclusion of the World Fantasy Award-winning series, the Green Bone Saga.
Jade, the mysterious and magical substance once exclusive to the Green Bone warriors of Kekon, is now known and coveted throughout the world. Everyone wants access to the supernatural abilities it provides, from traditional forces such as governments, mercenaries, and criminal kingpins, to modern players, including doctors, athletes, and movie studios. As the struggle over the control of jade grows ever larger and more deadly, the Kaul family, and the ancient ways of the Kekonese Green Bones, will never be the same.
The Kauls have been battered by war and tragedy. They are plagued by resentments and old wounds as their adversaries are on the ascent and their country is riven by dangerous factions and foreign interference that could destroy the Green Bone way of life altogether. As a new generation arises, the clan’s growing empire is in danger of coming apart.
The clan must discern allies from enemies, set aside bloody rivalries, and make terrible sacrifices… but even the unbreakable bonds of blood and loyalty may not be enough to ensure the survival of the Green Bone clans and the nation they are sworn to protect.
Praise for the Green Bone Saga:
"Jade City has it all: a beautifully realized setting, a great cast of characters, and dramatic action scenes. What a fun, gripping read!" —Ann Leckie, winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke Award Awards
"Stylish and action-packed, full of ambitious families and guilt-ridden loves…" —Ken Liu, winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards
"An instantly absorbing tale of blood, honor, family, and magic, spiced with unexpectedly tender character beats."—NPR
The Green Bone Saga
Jade City
Jade War
Jade Legacy
"Sweeping, leisurely, and epic, and combines political intrigue with sharply choreographed action scenes, but it's a character-driven family drama at its heart.... The increasingly complex narrative continually ups the stakes. This worthy continuation of the larger story line delivers a satisfying tale and sets the stage for the next installment."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Jade War
"This smart and action-filled fantasy, filled with vibrant characters, weaves intricate plot threads throughout, positioning many female characters front and center.... Will leave readers breathless with anticipation."—Library Journal (starred review) on Jade War
"[Lee] juggles the personal and the epic with deft, admirable skill, weaving a story that is equally sweeping and intimate; a magical, almost operatic crime and family drama that feels all the more true because all of her jade-fueled supermen (and women) come with human hearts that bend and break the same as ours.—NPR on Jade War
"Jade City has it all: a beautifully realized setting, a great cast of characters, and dramatic action scenes. What a fun, gripping read!"—Ann Leckie, author of the Hugo, Nebula, and Arthur C. Clarke Award winning novel Ancillary Justice
"Stylish and action-packed, full of ambitious families and guilt-ridden loves, Jade City is an epic drama reminiscent of the best classic Hong Kong gangster films but set in a fantasy metropolis so gritty and well-imagined that you'll forget you're reading a book."—Ken Liu, winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards
"Lee's astute worldbuilding raises the stakes for her vivid and tautly-described action scenes." —Scott Lynch, New York Times-bestselling author of The Lies of Locke Lamora, on Jade City
"Lee has upped her game in this novel, with deeper, more nail-biting intrigue and stunning, heart-pumping action scenes. Her character development is pitch-perfect."—Booklist on Jade War
"Lee effortlessly injects more complexity into an already-rich universe.... Lee proves she's still a master at mafia-magic storytelling, and this second volume is deeper and more ambitious than the first."—BookPage on Jade War
"Lee's epic twist on the mob drama is addictive."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog
"A strong, thoughtful, and fast-paced follow-up, which bodes well for future volumes."—Kirkus (starred review) on Jade War
"Compelling characters and intricate worldbuilding.... I want to spend more time in Kekon."—Hank Green on Jade City
"Intricate, fast-moving, and brazen, Jade City elevates the fantasy crime novel to something really special. A sharp and insightful new voice."—Elizabeth Bear, winner of the Hugo and Locus Awards
"With a powerful family of complex characters -- including my favorite, Kaul Shaelinsan -- Jade City beckons readers to secret family meetings and public battles between warring clans. With magical jade at stake, winning the battle for control of a city has never been more important, or more dangerous. Fonda Lee's first adult novel is a fast-hitting, tantalizing, sometimes unsettling, and always insightful book with a wealth of power at its core. A modern-day epic."—Fran Wilde, award-winning author of Updraft, Cloudbound, and Horizon
"How does a book make me giddy and heartbroken at the same time? Jade City delivers intrigue, family drama, and martial arts magic that feels absolutely real."—Mary Robinette Kowal
"Fast cars, brilliant characters, and gangster kung-fu! Swift, intricate, and vicious as a talon knife, Fonda Lee's Jade City will pull you into a world of deft intrigue, hard choices, and bloody loyalty. Lee's written the postcolonial Godfather hiding under the surface of the Avatar: the Last Airbender universe -- and it's a fantastic read."—Max Gladstone, Hugo Award-nominated author of the Craft Sequence
"An atmospheric, gritty noir tale of family loyalties, martial arts and power struggles in a city that feels so real it becomes a character in its own right. Jade City is epic drama writ large."—Aliette de Bodard, winner of the Nebula, Locus, and British Science Fiction Awards
"If you like extremely tense political maneuvering and intrigue, you will love Jade City. Fonda Lee is the new Mario Puzo; Jade City has officially dethroned The Godfather."—Sarah Gailey, Hugo and Campbell Award finalist
"Dynamic fight scenes and vibrant world-building bring to life this sharp, memorable story of a family caught up in a ferocious gang war."—Kate Elliott on Jade City