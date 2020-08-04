Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Queen of Izmoroz
Sonya has brought a foreign army to free her country from imperial rule, but her allies may have other goals in the second book of this thrilling epic fantasy trilogy from Jon Skovron.Read More
The first battle is over, but war yet looms on the horizon. Sonya and her allies–the foreign Uaine and their armies of the undead–have beaten back the imperial soldiers from the capital city. Now they have the rest of the country to free.
Meanwhile, her brother the famed wizard Sebastian has retreated with the imperial forces to regroup and lick his wounds. Betrayed by his sister and his wife, the beautiful noblewoman Galina, he will regain control of his life and his country at any cost.
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Furious where it needs to be, deceptively tender where it can get away with it, adventurous all around."—Sam Sykes on Hope and Red
"Skovron's eye for characterization and situations is exceptional... A compelling coming-of-age yarn."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on Hope and Red
"Engaging ... [Skovron's] skillfully developed world, filled with swords and magic, is a perfect foil for his dynamic characters."—Library Journal on Hope and Red
"Skovron launches his Slavic-influenced Goddess War series with this intricate, well-told fantasy.... This is epic fantasy done right."—Publishers Weekly (starred review) on The Ranger of Marzanna
"The worldbuilding is solid, the action is nonstop, and Skovron's overall character development is exceptional.... An undeniable page-turner that will have readers salivating for the next volume of this projected trilogy."—Kirkus on The Ranger of Marzanna