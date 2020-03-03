Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Poison Prince

The Poison Prince

by

Genre: Sci-Fi & Fantasy / Fiction / Fantasy / Epic

On Sale: November 17th 2020

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 704

ISBN-13: 9780316453424

Orbit Logo
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

"Intricate, elegant and sharp as a blade -- The Throne of the Five Winds is sweeping political fantasy at its finest."—Tasha Suri, author of Empire of Sand on Throne of the Five Winds
"With a deliberate pace and fine attention to details of dress and custom, Emmett weaves a masterful tale of court intrigues."—Booklist (starred review) on Throne of the Five Winds
"Brimful of thrilling palace drama and menacing court intrigue."—Kate Elliott, author of Black Wolves on Throne of the Five Winds
"Action and intrigue takes place within a layered and beautifully realized fantasy world that will appeal to readers of Evan Winter's The Rage of Dragons and K. Arsenault Rivera's The Tiger's Daughter."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on Throne of the Five Winds
Read More Read Less

Hostage of Empire