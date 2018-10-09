Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
S. C. Emmett
S. C. Emmett is a pseudonym for a New York Times bestselling author.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Throne of the Five Winds
Two queens, two concubines, six princes. Innumerable secret agendas.A single hidden blade.The imperial palace -- full of ambitious royals, sly gossip, and unforeseen perils --…