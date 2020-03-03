Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Poison Prince
The lady-in-waiting to the princess of a conquered kingdom must navigate a treacherous imperial court, in the second book in a medieval East Asia-inspired epic fantasy trilogy.
The crown princess has been assassinated, reigniting tensions between her native Khir and the great Zhaon empire. Now her lady-in-waiting, Komor Yala, is alone in a foreign court, a pawn for imperial schemes. To survive and avenge her princess, Yala will have to rely on unlikely allies-the sly Third Prince and the war-hardened general who sacked her homeland.
But as the Emperor lies upon his deathbed, the palace is more dangerous than ever before-for there are six princes, and only one throne.
Hostage of Empire
The Throne of the Five Winds
"Intricate, elegant and sharp as a blade -- The Throne of the Five Winds is sweeping political fantasy at its finest."—Tasha Suri, author of Empire of Sand on Throne of the Five Winds
"With a deliberate pace and fine attention to details of dress and custom, Emmett weaves a masterful tale of court intrigues."—Booklist (starred review) on Throne of the Five Winds
"Brimful of thrilling palace drama and menacing court intrigue."—Kate Elliott, author of Black Wolves on Throne of the Five Winds
"Action and intrigue takes place within a layered and beautifully realized fantasy world that will appeal to readers of Evan Winter's The Rage of Dragons and K. Arsenault Rivera's The Tiger's Daughter."—B&N Sci-Fi & Fantasy Blog on Throne of the Five Winds