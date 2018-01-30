Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Spellslinger
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Told with the conviction of Ursula Le Guin and the dash of Alexandre Dumas"—New Statesman (UK)
"Spellslinger is the start of something truly special. Sebastien de Castell is a master of breakneck pacing, dagger-sharp dialogue, and twists you didn't see coming--and this series has it all."—Nicholas Eames, author of Kings of the Wyld
"A tremendously fun read full of wit and action."—James Islington, author of The Shadow of What Was Lost
"An intriguing system of magic, wry humor, and a twisting plot make for an entertaining series debut."—Kirkus
"This book is dangerously addictive. It has it all: compelling world-building, breathtaking plot-twists, a page-turning pace, and characters who soon feel like old friends. I can't wait for the next one!"—Melissa Caruso, author of The Tethered Mage
"Exotic, original and gripping from the get-go, Spellslinger is a must-read"—Jonathan Stroud, author of the Lockwood and Co series
"Hugely enjoyable - fast-paced, compassionate, wise and with terrific characters."—Amanda Craig, author of Hearts and Minds
"Written with such obvious joy and brio that it demands to be read."—RJ Barker, author of Age of Assassins
"A fun, fast-moving adventure, with surprising depth and insight."—Hugo Award winning author Jim C. Hines
"A bucket-load of tension is offset with humour, power struggles, lots of magic and some great characters. Fantasy junkies will devour with relish."—Guardian (UK)
"There's room for wit and playfulness amid the high-stakes duels and death matches, and Kellen's career is likely to run and run."—The Observer (UK)
"We can confidently say that de Castell's new series has hit the ground running."—Starburst