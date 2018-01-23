Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sebastien de Castell

Sebastien de Castell is the author of the acclaimed swashbuckling fantasy series, The Greatcoats and the Carnegie Medal-nominated Spellslinger. His debut novel, Traitor’s Blade, was shortlisted for both the Goodreads Choice Award for Best Fantasy and the Gemmell Morningstar Award, the Prix Imaginales for Best Foreign Work, and the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer. He spends his time writing, traveling, and going on adventures. Visit him at http://www.decastell.com
