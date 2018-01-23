Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sebastien de Castell
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Crownbreaker
A failed mage learns that just because he's not the chosen one it doesn't mean he can't be a hero in final book of the…
Queenslayer
A failed mage learns that just because he's not the chosen one it doesn't mean he can't be a hero in the fifth book of…
Soulbinder
A failed mage learns that just because he's not the chosen one it doesn't mean he can't be a hero in the fourth book of…
Charmcaster
A failed mage learns that just because he's not the chosen one it doesn't mean he can't be a hero in the third book of…
Shadowblack
A failed mage turned outlaw must use guile and a handful of spells to challenge a dangerous rival in the second book of an exciting…
Spellslinger
A would-be mage with no magic of his own has to defeat powerful enemies with only cunning and deception in the first book of an…